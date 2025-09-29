Terrifying moment: 6-ton bull elephant flips two British couples out of safari in Bostwana

Terrifying moment: 6-ton bull elephant flips two British couples out of safari canoe, stamps on his victims

Two British couples experienced horrifying moments after mammoth elephant capsized and trampled them out of safari canoe.

Footages circulated over social media shows the bull elephant was charging at four tourists tipping them into the crocodile-infested Okavango Delta in Botswana.

The tour guides reportedly took the groups of tourists too close to the herd of elephants while exploring safari.

As reported by the Sun, the groups were in two gondala-stle canoes when a male-elephant sensed that they were too close to the herd, launched its violent attack.

As the groups approach the herd, the fierce elephant tipped over both of their canoes, knocking the tourists into the water.

According to the local reports, two tour guides appear to run for safety on the riverbank with others nearby scrambling to safety.

Pictures shows the beast elephant breaking charge before launching a second attack on one of the Brit women in the group but luckily the women survived the attack and was rescued by her husband.

Ex-South African game ranger, Kakwele Sinyina, said the woman was lucky not to have been "gored".

"They had a very lucky escape indeed because all four could just have easily been killed by that angry elephant,” said Sinyina.

"Yo! If the elephant did not get them there are many crocodiles and big hippos there that could have killed them so they had someone looking over them,” he added.

Elephants are wild animals and often gets fierce if anybody tries to cross their territory.

CEO FC Conradie, the owner of one of South Africa’s top game reserves also lost his life while dealing with these aggressive beasts.

In an unfortunate incident one of the giant elephants horrifically trampled him to death as he tried to move elephants away from tourists’ lodges.

Additionally, study finds that elephants which are considered to be the world’s largest mammals, approximately kills more than 500 people every year specially in Africa.