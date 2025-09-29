Sri Lanka cable car crash kills eight monks on mountain pilgrimage

A cable car carrying Buddhist monks to a mountain meditation site crashed in northwestern Sri Lanka, killing eight monks and injuring five others in the country's worst cable car disaster.

The cabin dropped down a mountainside near the Na Uyana forest monastery after its cable reportedly snapped during ascent.

Ill-fated seven monks, including three foreign nationals from Romania, Russia and India, died instantly when the makeshift cabin crashed Wednesday, September 24, 2025 night.

Another monk succumbed to his injuries Sunday, September 28, 2025 after being hospitalized in critical condition, according to police officials who confirmed the rising death toll.

Initial investigations indicated the cable snapped during operation, sending the overcrowded cabin careering downhill at high speed before it derailed and smashed into a tree.

The 13 monks had crowded into the small temporary cabin while heading to meditation units atop the mountain within the vast monastery complex.

Police officials disclosed: "The funerals of five monks, four Sri Lankans and a Romanian, were held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at a cemetery near their monastery.”

Monastery authorities confirmed the Russian monk would be buried alongside the Sri Lankan monk who died in hospital, while the Indian monk's remains had been repatriated to his home country.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressed shock at the tragedy, stating: "Sri Lanka mourns with the Buddhist community worldwide. My condolences to all affected, and prayers for recovery of the injured."

The Na Uyana monastery, located about 80 miles northeast of Colombo, spans over 5,000 acres of forested mountains and houses approximately 150 Buddhist monks.