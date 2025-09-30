Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter reunite at ‘Waiting for Godot’ Broadway opening

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had a heartfelt reunion during the opening of their Waiting for Godot Broadway performance.

The two actors and long-time best friends, first starred together in 1989 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Reeves and Winter met each other at the red carpet of the show and snapped few pictures together.

In conversation with the People magazine, Reeves called the experience for doing a show with Winter to be "amazing" and a "dream come true, more than I can ever dream of."

"It's been an amazing process," he says. "To be having an opening on Broadway doing Waiting for Godot with [Alex] is [mind-blowing]."

When asked how they have evolved over the years, Winter told the outlet, "I'm happy to say, not much." Talking about Reeves he added, “maybe a little wiser, maybe a little bit more relaxed, and more sort of at ease with the world."

Reflecting on their friend ship the 60-year-old artist said, "We were young and finding our way. Those edges start to smooth out a little bit."

As per the outlet, This is the first time Reeves has been on Broadway. Winter hadn't been on the boards in four decades. He made his debut in the 1977 revival of The King and I, and played John Darling in 1979's Peter Pan.

The French Play Waiting for Godot follows the two characters Estragon (played by Reeves) and Vladimir (played by Winter) as they pass the time with conversation, encounters with strangers and moments of absurd humour and despair all while they wait by a tree for someone named Godot, who never arrives.

Since the two characters in play know each other in the same way Reeves know Winter, the Freaked actor said that Reeve had "this crazy inspired ide"” to make the play realistic by making it look like a show they has to cover.

Tickets for Waiting for Godot are now on sale.