Selena Gomez wedding sparks comparison between Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez fans start social media war against Justin Bieber: ‘dodged a bullet’

Selena Gomez’s wedding pictures have taken over the internet, and fans have been sharing their wishes for the newlyweds.

While Gomez’s fans are happy to see her choose her life-partner, Benny Blanco, they are also drawing comparisons between the music producer, 37, and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Although the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker, 33, and Bieber, 31, broke up in 2018 after their long-term, tumultuous relationship, speculation about a feud still continues.

The day after the couple tied the knot, Blanco took to Instagram and shared a sweet carousel of pictures from their big day, writing, “i married a real life disney princess” in the caption.

A social media sleuth took to X and shared a side-by-side comparison of the post and an Instagram Story the Baby hitmaker posted a while back, about his wife.

The post, which featured Hailey Bieber, had the caption, “And my bi-ch got pretty toes,” which, according to fans, portrayed a strikingly different attitude towards his wife, compared to Blanco.

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “team Benny, of course,” while another echoed, “Benny is the first man who treats Selena well, respects her, and most importantly!!!! makes her feel loved every day, and now she is finally happy.”

“Respect is the most important part of a relationship. She deserves a man not a kid,” noted another, and “selena gomez really dodged a bullet,” chimed in one fan.

While a few argued, “tbh this depends on Hailey, because if Justin were with Selena, she would never let anyone call her a bitch,” and “idk but i think he would never call selena a bi-ch.”

The conversations among fans continue, but Gomez and Bieber have not reacted to any of the posts.