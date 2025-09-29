Peru Gen Z protesters clash with Lima police as tensions rise

Peru is facing civil unrest as police and young demonstrators clashed in Lima over the weekend, September 28, 2025, leaving 19 injured amid rising tensions over corruption, pension reforms, and organized crime.

The Gen Z protestors, joined by transport and merchant unions, marched toward government buildings in Peru's capital center in escalating protests against President Dina Boluarte's administration.

The protests turned violent as groups of young protesters threw stones, petrol bombs, and fireworks at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

State authorities and human rights groups confirmed at least 19 people were injured in the confrontations, including a police officer who suffered first-degree burns from a Molotov cocktail and a journalist caught in the clashes.

The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) documented 18 civilian injuries and condemned police tactics, with lawyer Mar Pérez stating, "There was no justification for firing large amounts of tear gas, let alone for attacking people."

In addition to that, the immediate trigger was a September 5, 2025 law requiring young people to contribute to private pension funds despite widespread job insecurity and an unofficial employment rate exceeding 70%.