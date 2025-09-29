Indian cricketers mocked for flaunting 'fake Asia Cup trophy' after snubbing real award

Indian skipper batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma seen pose for a picture, including a sticker of a trophy to celebrate the Asia Cup 2025 win. — X

Indian cricketers have come under criticism for sharing photographs online with a "fake trophy", hours after the team declined to collect the official Asia Cup 2025 silverware.

The move has sparked ridicule, with many questioning why the players would pose with a replica while snubbing the real prize, raising eyebrows over what exactly they were celebrating.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and batters, including Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and others, uploaded images of themselves posing with a trophy sticker, added to the images via editing, on social media platforms.

The images prompted a wave of mockery from fans, with many questioning the purpose of a fake trophy display when the (Indian) team refused to collect the trophy from ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

One user wrote: "Another fake trophy… just like the fake ‘Op Sindoor’ glory. Shine outside, hollow inside."

Defence analyst said: "From the Delusional Cricket Team celebrating imaginary trophies, to the Delusional Air Force Chief, and the Delusional Government cheering like a cartoon, India truly lives in an alternate reality of its own imagination. Funny people!"

One Indian journalist said: "Suryakumar Yadav can do all the posturing and cheering, but he'll have to live with the fact that, despite being a star cricketer and an India captain, he was used as a political pawn to the whims and fancies (and hypocrisy) of the government."

Asia Cup trophy debacle

The closing ceremony of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 ended in controversy on Sunday after the Men in Blue declined to collect the winners’ trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India earlier defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a tense final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, the post-match presentation was delayed after the Indian side refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, damaging the gentleman’s game.

The ceremony concluded without the traditional handover, marking an unusual end to the tournament. No customary handshakes were exchanged between players, continuing a pattern from earlier matches where political undercurrents and heightened tensions were evident.

"I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," presenter Simon Doull said.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said India's actions during the tournament had been "bad for cricket".