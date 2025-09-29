Duchess Sophie steps back to strengthen Prince Edward’s royal role

Duchess Sophie, who had recently returned from an important tour to Japan with Prince Edward, stepped out for a low-key appearance as her husband stands in spotlight.

The Duchess of Edinburgh had a chic royal rendezvous while visiting a clothing store to view a special collection by a British designer.

Sophie, who has earned praise for her fashion choices and making apt sartorial decisions during public appearances, met with footwear designer Penelope Chilvers.

“A Royal Rendezvous,” the designer wrote alongside the portrait of them together. “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to our shop this week, to view the new Autumn collection. PCx”

Royals fans were in awe of the 60-year-old, as they gushed about her look and dubbed her “stylish”.

Sophie is often considered as King Charles’s ‘secret weapon’ while Prince Edward is entrusted by his elder brother to carry on the legacy of their late father Prince Philip – who held the Duke of Edinburgh title.

Buckingham Palace had announced a special role for Prince Edward, as he is set attend the annual Windsor Festival on Tuesday as the patron. The Palace also issued an update about a major milestone.

Edward visited County Durham to mark the 200th anniversary of the first public passenger train journey.

Knowing her prominent position, Sophie seemingly kept her outing understated as to not overshadow her husband’s time to shine.