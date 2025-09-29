Emma Raducanu reaches China Open 3rd round, could face Iga Swiatek in QF

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu is making her mark at the China Open as she has qualified for the next round.

She defeated Moldovan-born Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-3 6-3 on Saturday, September 27, to qualify for the third round.

In the third round of the tournament, being held in Beijing, the British tennis star will face world No. 7 Jessica Pegula on Monday, September 29.

According to Sky Sports, the previous record of Raducanu against Pegula is not in her favour. The world No 7 holds a 2-1 lead, including 2-0 on hard courts.

For the 22-year-old, it is a golden opportunity: if she advances, she could face world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

China Open 2025 has been happening in Beijing since September 24, 2025 and it will continue until October 5, 2025.

WTA 1000 women's tournament features 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams.

On the other end, world No 2 Iga Swiatek is having a smooth run in the tournament, with comfortable and dominant wins.

Swiatek has already won Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters this year, and a China Open title would add to her accolades.