Trump makes peace with Prince Harry as King Charles welcomes son

Trump holds back Prince Harry criticism as King Charles welcomes Duke

Prince Harry received a positive update after a long feud with Donald Trump.

The Duke of Sussex recently visited his homeland, the UK, for a four-day trip in which he performed several meaningful engagements.

The highlight of his tour was a private meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, which was seen as a warm welcome for Harry by his father.

Soon after the much-anticipated reunion, US President Donald Trump was hosted by the royal family.

The high-profile political figure gave a speech at the glitzy State Banquet, which was beautifully organised by the royals.

However, during the speech, Trump mentioned key royal members, including King Charles, Prince William and others, but he omitted the Duke of Sussex from his address.

Speaking of his move, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed in the Daily Express US that it was not a "jab" at Harry.

The PR specialist said, "In my personal opinion, I don't think it was a jab; I believe it was a deliberate omission. The state banquet was official business for the Royal Family and Donald Trump, and as Harry has stepped away as a working Royal, it is unlikely he would be mentioned."

Notably, Trump avoided making any negative comments about the Sussexes, like his past statements, which could be a sign that he is making peace with Harry after he met with King Charles.

Moreover, the royal expert Pauline Maclaran shed light on the importance of Trump's visit to the UK and how the royal family showcased their "soft power skills," playing a huge part in strengthening ties between the UK and the US.

The royal commentator shared, "I think the Trump visit is important for King Charles and the royal family more broadly because it's a chance to display their soft power skills and, in turn, the value or benefits they can offer Britain (which are questioned more and more in recent times)."