Egypt's 'strongman' breaks world record: Pulls 700-ton ship with teeth

Egypt's 'strongman' breaks world record: Pulling a 700-ton ship with teeth

The strong Egyptian muscle man, who is also a popular wrestler in Egypt, geared up for a daunting task on Saturday, September 27, 2025: towing a massive 700-ton vessel with a rope held only by his teeth.

44-year-old Ashraf Mahrous, after setting the world record, said in an interview, “Today, I have come to break the world record.”

Mahrous has in the past also displayed his remarkable strength, known by his nickname Kabonga in his local town.

He had pulled a truck about four years ago and a locomotive engine too. The “strong man's" popularity soared to sky heights after each milestone.

Mahrous, a resident of the port city of Ismalia, now aims to break another record and get accredited by the Guinness World Records.

For the big day, Mahrous had to undergo a tough training schedule six hours a day while taking a protein and iron-rich diet that included a dozen eggs, two whole chickens, and 5 kg of fish.

The stage was set on Saturday at the shore in Hurghada, where Mahrous initially towed a 700-ton ship, and then to consolidate his challenge, he pulled two ships weighing around 1,150 tons together.

Mahrous, who is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 155 kg, began his journey of lifting items by the age of nine.

Mahrous has set ambitious targets for himself in the days to come.

He plans to request permission from the Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to pull a submarine and also hopes to pull a plane one day using only his eyelid muscles.