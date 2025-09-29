Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey shuts down 'snub' rumours

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence amid rift speculations

Mandy Teefey is the happiest mother seeing her daughter, Selena Gomez, start the next chapter of her life with Benny Blanco by her side.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram on Sunday, September 28, and shared a heartfelt wish for the newlyweds.

Teefey re-shared Gomez’s wedding post on her Stories, writing, "Sunday kind of Love."

She then shared the same picture as a post and wrote the caption, “What a perfect celebration for the most kickass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect. Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!!”

Reacting to Gomez’s grandfather walking her down the aisle, Teefey added, “It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”

The social media update comes after rumours of the Disney alum “snubbing” her mother by not having her walk down the aisle.

Despite some rough patches in their relationship in the past, it appears that the mother-daughter duo shares no hard feelings for each other at present.

The music producer and Gomez tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, and she shared the first pictures on social media a few hours later.