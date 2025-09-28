Pak vs Ind: PCB files complaint against India’s Arshdeep Singh for ‘obscene gestures’

Pak v Ind: PCB files complaint against India’s Arshdeep Singh for ‘obscene gestures’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh over his behaviour.

In the complaint, Pakistan stated that Arshdeep Singh made highly inappropriate gestures after the September 21 match, which constitutes a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The complaint maintains that Arshdeep directed obscene signs towards the spectators, thereby tarnishing the image of the game.

Sources added that PCB officials have called for disciplinary action against Arshdeep for breaching the code of conduct.

It is worth noting that the PCB had previously filed a complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with the ICC, stating that he had made political remarks during the post-match press conference, which the PCB said damaged the spirit and integrity of the game.

Matches between Pakistan and India have always attracted global attention and the latest incident of unprofessional conduct by Indian players raised concerns.

ICC has already fined Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf a 30 per cent of his match fee for making 6-0 signs, allegedly referencing the Pakistan Air Force shooting down six Indian fighter jets during a recent skirmish.