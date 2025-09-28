Pakistan restrict India to their lowest powerplay score of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan players after a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 final against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, September 28, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan bowling line-up kept things tight during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai on Sunday, restricting them to 36 runs in the powerplay — their lowest of the tournament.

This was also the third-lowest powerplay score against Pakistan in T20 internationals.

The early dismissal of opener Abhishek Sharma had a ripple effect on India's batting lineup, slowing the scoring rate and injecting visible nerves into the chase. Without their in-form batter at the crease, the Indian top order struggled to assert control against a disciplined Pakistani attack.

Delivering a slower ball wide outside off, Faheem Ashraf lured Abhishek into going for his trademark early six. Instead, the mistimed shot flew off the toe-end of the bat and was safely taken at mid-on, sending the left-hander back for a single-digit score of five runs.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan landed two crucial blows inside the first four overs of the Asia Cup 2025 final, dismissing Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Shubman Gill to seize early control.

The breakthrough came when Salman Ali Agha pulled off a dramatic catch to send Suryakumar back. Facing a slower ball pitched outside off, the Indian skipper mistimed his drive and lobbed the ball towards mid-off.

Salman lunged forward, juggled while tumbling over, and eventually held on. The third umpire confirmed the catch had carried, forcing Suryakumar to depart in what was a huge moment for Pakistan.

Soon after, Haris Rauf added to India's woes with a sensational grab off Faheem's bowling. Delivering a cutter short of length outside off, he drew Shubman Gill into an attempted swat. The shot lacked elevation, and Rauf leapt high at mid-on to pluck the ball cleanly with both hands, leaving India reeling at three down inside the powerplay.

The double strike put Pakistan firmly in charge of the contest, with India under intense pressure to rebuild their innings against a charged-up bowling unit.