India's Hardik Pandya out of Asia Cup final against Pakistan

India's Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel celebrate after a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours game against Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan, it emerged just before the game on Sunday.

Pandya was among the Indian players who left the field during their Super Fours match against Sri Lanka.

The Indian all-rounder walked off the field after bowling just one over against Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the final, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Rinku Singh replaces Pandya for the ultimate game of the continental tournament.

"Hardik misses out with a niggle. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," the Indian captain said at the toss.

This historic final marks the first time Pakistan and India will face each other in an Asia Cup title clash, further fueling excitement around the encounter.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1984 in the UAE with Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka competing in a round-robin format, has a rich history.

India claimed the inaugural title, while the first-ever final was contested in 1986, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to secure their maiden championship.

Pakistan won their first Asia Cup in 2000, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka, and added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India remain the tournament's most successful team, having reached 11 finals, winning eight titles, and finishing runners-up on three occasions.