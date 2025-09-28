Harry’s hovel to royal haven: Who lives behind Kensington Palace walls

A peek inside Kensington Palace’s royal residences

Prince Harry may have once joked about his “hovel” at Nottingham Cottage, but Kensington Palace is far from short on royal residents.

While Buckingham Palace grabs the headlines, it’s Kensington that quietly houses much of the family’s day to day life.

One of the oldest royal residences still in use, the palace has been home to blue bloods since 1689, when William III snapped it up from the Earl of Nottingham.

Back then it was known as Nottingham House, before being transformed into the palace we know today.

Queen Victoria was the last monarch born there, and though she was expected to reign from Kensington when she took the throne in 1837, she promptly decamped to Buckingham Palace instead, giving it the royal glow-up we know now.

Fast forward to today, and Kensington Palace remains prime real estate, leafy, central, and buzzing with royal neighbours.

From Harry’s modest former cottage to the late Duchess of Kent’s grand apartment, here’s a look inside the palace’s resident roll call.

Kensington Palace Apartment 1A: William and Kate’s Four-Story Royal HQ

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be gearing up to move into the historic Forest Lodge later this year, but Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace remains their official base and it’s anything but a typical London flat.

Spread across four floors, the residence boasts multiple reception rooms, staff bedrooms, and even a private gym.

After their 2011 wedding, the apartment underwent extensive refurbishment to suit the couple’s style, blending royal grandeur with homely touches like framed family photos throughout.

Wren House: The Duke of Kent’s Historic Retreat

Just north of the palace sits Wren House, the home of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the late Duchess Katharine Worsley.

The five bedroom, five reception room property offers stunning views of the palace’s walled garden and carries a historic pedigree, it’s named after Sir Christopher Wren, the architect behind both Kensington Palace’s redesign and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Ivy Cottage: Princess Eugenie’s Cosy Family Nook

While small in size, Ivy Cottage packs plenty of charm for Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August and Ernest.

The cottage proves that Kensington Palace’s grounds offer plenty of charm and privacy for royal families of all generations.