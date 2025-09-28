Selena Gomez shatters her mother heart with this wedding decision

Selena Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, was a star-studded affair in Santa Barbara, California.

However, one unexpected decision has left fans and family members talking.

According to the Daily Mail, Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, and her stepfather, Brian, were "shattered" by the singer's choice to have her grandfather, David Cornett, walk her down the aisle instead of her.

The source described the decision as a "shock move," noting that Selena made the choice early in the wedding planning process.

"David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him," the insider revealed.

"Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding."

Despite the reported disappointment, the singer’s relationship with her mother remains a subject of public interest.

In a 2025 interview, the Who Says singer expressed her deep appreciation for Blanco, emphasising the respect and unconditional love he gives her.

Blanco also publicly declared his love, calling Gomez his best friend during a May 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Mandy Teefey has been a significant figure in Selena's life, raising her as a single mother after giving birth at 16. She has been instrumental in supporting Selena's career and personal growth.

Despite the reported heartache, Gomez's decision to honour her grandfather reflects the close bond they share.

In a 2025 interview, the Single Soon singer explained her choice, saying, "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle," highlighting her desire to give him an opportunity she felt was meaningful.