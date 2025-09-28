Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup final against India

Players of Pakistan cricket team congratulate each other after defeating Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to lock horns with arch-rival India in the all-important Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with both side aiming for the glory.

This final is the third meeting between the two sides in the ongoing tournament, with India winning the previous two. Notably, it is the first time in 41 years that Pakistan and India are facing each other in an Asia Cup final.

Despite the two teams having a combined Asia Cup final appearances of 16, the fierce rivals never locked horns in the summit clash of the continental tournament, thus making their upcoming final of the 2025 edition a historic event.

According to the sources, both teams have finalised their squads for the much-anticipated Asia Cup final, with Pakistan opting for an unchanged side that won against Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final.

For Pakistan, there is no possibility of Hassan Nawaz returning to the lineup, while Saim Ayub's batting order may be adjusted. Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been declared fully fit for the final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi asked the national team to play fearless cricket.

On the Indian side, sources said fitness concerns are not of a serious nature. Tournament’s top scorer Abhishek Sharma has been cleared as fully fit, while Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube are set to return. Tilak Varma has also been declared available for the final.

Speaking at his pre-final presser, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha admitted the tension was palpable.

"When it comes to a title-decider, pressure is on both sides. You cannot say which team is better or has more chances. The team committing fewer mistakes will carry the day," he said, urging his players to seize the moment. Salman emphasised that Pakistan have been saving their best for the ultimate clash.

Possible lineup

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha (Capt), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.