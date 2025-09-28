Sarah Ferguson receives positive update from Beatrice, Eugenie amid crisis

Beatrice, Eugenie 'protect' Sarah Ferguson despite 'public humiliation'

Sarah Ferguson to take a sigh of relief after hearing a positive update from her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, amid back-to-back major setbacks.

Since her email to Jeffrey Epstein leaked in the media, the Duchess of York has been receiving bad news from the charities she is associated with or from the public.

After she called the controversial figure her 'supreme friend,' several charities cut ties with Fergie, which was seen as a big blow.

Britons have also been urging King Charles to permanently ban the Duke and Duchess of York from private family gatherings.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that despite facing public humiliation, Sarah's daughters will "protect" and support their mother.

As per the Mirror, she said, "As for Beatrice and Eugenie, anyone with a heart must surely feel sorry for them."

She added, "It seems they have had to witness their parents’ public humiliation time and again. And that must be incredibly hard when you love someone."

Calling Sarah a "brilliant" mother to Beatrice and Eugenie, Jennie said that "they will protect her and love her through thick and thin. And that’s just as well, because this really is worse than anything Sarah has been through before."