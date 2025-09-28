PCB approaches ICC against Arshdeep Singh over 'obscene' gestures

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 26, 2025. — ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for purportedly making "obscene" gestures towards the crowd.

Sources indicate that the incident occurred on September 21, after the Pakistan-India Super Four match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025, when Arshdeep allegedly directed inappropriate gestures at the spectators.

In its complaint, the PCB maintained that Arshdeep violated the ICC Code of Conduct.

As per the complaint, the left-arm pacer's behaviour was unethical and brought the game into disrepute. The PCB has demanded that strict action be taken against Arshdeep for breaching the code of conduct.

It is to be noted here that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had already been ruled guilty by the ICC for violating the code of conduct after making remarks hinting at the military clash between India and Pakistan following their Asia Cup group match on September 14, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, the official announcement has not been made yet. The ICC asked Yadav to refrain from making political statements in the future while hearing an official complaint filed by the PCB.

In its complaint, the PCB accused the Indian captain of politicising cricket and violating the ICC's code of conduct on neutrality.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to challenge the verdict against fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was fined 30% of his match fee by the ICC match referee, for his gesture, a senior PCB official told Geo News.

While the board and team management were still waiting for an official announcement, it was confirmed that Rauf had been found guilty and penalised, the PCB official said.

"That's correct," the official said when asked about reports regarding the sanction. He added that the PCB will appeal the decision declaring Rauf guilty of breaching the code of conduct.