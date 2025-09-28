Princess Beatrice receives bad news from Palace after charity blow

King Charles seemed to have big hopes for his niece Princess Beatrice but all of that has been crushed under the weight of scandals of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The 37-year-old royal had reportedly been eyeing to take on a more prominent role in the monarchy after the King was diagnosed with cancer and soon after Kate Middleton announced her cancer as well.

While the Princess of Wales is in remission, the monarch continues to receive weekly cancer treatments. Both royals are performing their royal duties. Despite that, the eldest York princess wanted to help the royal family to ease the burden of royal engagements by getting more involved, friends of Beatrice claim.

Although, with the constant embarrassing headlines and the new bombshells waiting to be dropped in the Epstein files, Palace aides insist Beatrice’s expectations would not be met, according to a report by Editor at-large Charlotte Griffiths.

“Beatrice does want to be a working Royal and she wants to do Royal events to help her uncle because she'd enjoy them and she would be good at the job,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

The blow comes just a day after Beatrice stepped down as a trustee after six years from her grandfather Prince Philip’s beloved charity, Outward Bound Trust.

They note that Charles “apparently appreciates this” and there was at one point that Beatrice was being lined up. However, the opportunity has been stripped away from her courtesy of her parents.

The update comes after courtiers expressed their concerns about the looming threat of new details from Epstein Files – which contain a cache of more than 100 emails – that “could destroy Andrew”.

The update comes after courtiers expressed their concerns about the looming threat of new details from Epstein Files – which contain a cache of more than 100 emails – that “could destroy Andrew”.

The events have also been amplified after Duchess of York’s email to “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” Epstein emerged, causing eight charities to cut her off.