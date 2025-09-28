Dubai police outline rules, list items barred at Pak-India Asia Cup final

Fans cheer during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. —AFP

DUBAI: Dubai police have completed security preparations for the high-stakes Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India, issuing safety guidelines in Urdu to help fans stay safe in the crowded stadium.

Spectators have been advised to reach the venue at least three hours before the first ball is bowled. Authorities warned that each ticket will allow only a single entry.

Re-entry after leaving the stadium will not be permitted.

Dubai Police have banned flammable items, weapons, laser pointers and fireworks. Tripods, selfie sticks and glass objects will also be off-limits inside the stadium.

Political banners or any unauthorised placards will not be allowed either, the advisory added, urging fans to cooperate fully so the final can unfold in a festive but secure atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the buzz around the historic Asia Cup final has reached fever pitch, as tickets for Sunday’s showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have officially sold out.

Organisers confirmed to Geo News that the 28,000-capacity venue is now “house full,” with fans snapping up every seat in anticipation of the much-awaited clash.

Earlier encounters between the arch-rivals during the tournament had already drawn huge crowds — 20,000 spectators for the group match on 14 September and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21.

However, the unprecedented demand for the final has outshone all previous contests, underscoring the unmatched hype and excitement surrounding the first-ever Asia Cup title decider between Pakistan and India.

The Green Shirts set up a final against India after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a Super Fours encounter on September 25. The final will be the first time the arch-rivals will face each other in the tournament's history.

The 2016 champions have beaten every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan were defeated twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world's top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.