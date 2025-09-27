Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Wedding: First look revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding festivities started with a heartwarming feast

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began their wedding weekend surrounded by their close friends, celebrating their new chapter of life.

The 33-year-old songstress and actress hosted their famous guests at a rehearsal dinner arranged at a mansion in Hope Ranch, Goleta Valley, California.

The Back to You hitmaker and her fiancé were not photographed at their event, but some of the guests, including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, were spotted in bright spirits, according to pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The Disney alum’s best friend, Taylor Swift, reportedly attended the event, but photographic evidence was not made public.

Gomez’s other close pal and Only Murders in the Building co-star, Meryl Streep, did not arrive for the wedding and reportedly excused herself near the wedding date.

The venue for the feast was a luxurious 1,863 mansion decorated with floral decorations.

Although the Rare founder and the music producer kept the security very tight, some photographers reportedly flew to the venue in helicopters.

Following the gathering, the couple will say “I do” at an undisclosed estate in Santa Barbara.

“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” a source said of the secret special destination.