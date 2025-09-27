Sarah Ferguson email scandal prompts bold move from Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer steps up after Fergie revelations

Sarah Ferguson’s recent apology email to convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has sparked shockwaves and prompted a powerful response from Natalie Dormer.

The actress, known for Game of Thrones and The Tudors, is set to play the Duchess of York in ITV’s upcoming drama The Lady, which tells the story of former royal dresser Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce), convicted of murder.

In light of this week’s revelations, Dormer has announced she will not promote the series and will donate her salary to charities supporting child abuse victims.

Speaking to Variety, she explained, “When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance.”

The actress said in a statement that while portraying Ferguson required “honesty and empathy,” recent events have made it impossible for her to reconcile her values with the Duchess of York’s actions, which she called “inexcusable.”

“People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor my job is to lean into those elements,” Dormer said.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behaviour. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

In a further move, Dormer revealed she has donated her entire salary from the series to charities supporting victims of child abuse, including the National Association for People Abused in Childhood and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, hosted by Barnardo’s.

“In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children, I wanted to give back in a meaningful way,” she said.

Dormer was careful to note that her decision is not a reflection on the production company, Left Bank, which she praised as “an extraordinary company to collaborate with.”