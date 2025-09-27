Pakistan captain Salman Ali speaks at a pre-match conference in Dubai on September, 27, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha on Saturday rallied his team to bring their best game to the table as they face India in the high-stakes final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, declaring his side ready to embrace the pressure of the historic clash.

The Men in Green set up a final against India after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a Super Fours encounter on September 25. The final will be the first time the arch-rivals will face each other in the tournament's history.

The 2016 champions have beaten every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan were defeated twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world's top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Addressing a pre-match conference in Dubai, the Pakistan captain acknowledged the pressure that comes with the India-Pakistan game.

"The amount of pressure on both teams will be the same. We will try to give our best and win the final," he said.

The Pakistan captain brushed off the Indian media's reaction to the games between the arch-rivals in the ongoing tournament. "We have nothing to do with what their media say. They can say whatever they want," Agha said.

On the losses in the previous two games against India, the Pakistan skipper said that his side was on the losing end due to their mistakes.

"We have not won games because we made more mistakes. Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will win the game," he added.

Agha expressed confidence that the batting lineup will stage a recovery in the final after struggling throughout the tournament. "We do have an idea that we could not bat well in the tournament. Maybe we kept our best for the final," he added.

Reports had emerged that Pakistani and Indian captains might skip the traditional pre-final trophy photo ahead of the final.

When asked about his stance, Agha said: "They can do whatever they want. We will follow the protocol. Rest is up to them, if they want to come or not."

Agha also responded to concerns over his individual performance, specifically his strike rate, throughout the tournament.

"I do have an idea that my performance has not been up to the mark. I am working to improve on it. Strike-rate is important in T20s; however, you have to see what the team demands at a particular time and situation," he added.

'Free-hand to players in showing aggression'

Agha backed his players in showing aggression, while ensuring they were not disrespectful to anyone. “If somebody wants to be aggressive, then why not. There is nothing left if you take away a fast bowler’s aggression,” he said.

The Pakistan skipper was of the view that all players knew how to deal with their emotions on the ground.

“As a captain, I give a free hand to every player in whatever manner they want to react unless they are disrespecting someone or their actions could disrepute our country,” he stated.

‘No handshake is bad for cricket’

Responding to a question regarding the handshake controversy, the Pakistan captain called it unprecedented in his professional career.

“I have never seen or heard something like that. Tensions have flared in previous India-Pakistan games, but there was always a handshake,” he said.

“No handshake is bad for cricket,” Agha added.