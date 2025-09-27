Pakistan look to reclaim glory as they face unbeaten India in Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan captain Salman Agha in action with India's Sanju Samson in their Super Fours clash of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan will be seeking redemption when they face unbeaten India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, a clash expected to be fiery.

The 2016 champions have beaten every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan were defeated twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world's top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah has helped India control the powerplay overs with the ball, but left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been leading the bowlers' chart with 13 wickets.

Heading into the final, Pakistan will take heart from their victory in Thursday's virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

The Men in Green set up a final against India after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a Super Fours encounter on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The September 28 final will be the first time the arch-rivals will face each other in the tournament's history.

The two sides will lock horns in the ultimate game as tensions remain heightened due to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's controversial actions during their group match on September 14.

Pundits called his decision to skip a customary handshake at the toss and political statements in the post-match interview "unprecedented" and "detrimental to the spirit of the game."

Following a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) complaint, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally reprimanded Yadav over his political remarks, advising him to refrain from such actions in the future.

Despite the charged environment, Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed his excitement for the final against India.

"We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them," he said of the final.

Pakistan, India in finals

Pakistan and India have played a total of five finals in multinational tournaments since 1985.

Of the five, Pakistan have won three, while India claimed victories in two.

India won the 1985 Cricket World Championship after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the final in Melbourne.

The 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final is best known for former captain Javed Miandad's last-ball six, which sealed a famous victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan won the Austral-Asia Cup final for the second time against India in 1994.

The arch-rivals faced off in the inaugural 2007 ICC World T20 final, which India won after a nail-biting finish.

In 2017, Pakistan comprehensively defeated India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in London.