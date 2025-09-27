Two women die trying to cross channel in small boat tragedy

Two women died after a small boat carrying approximately 100 people attempted to cross the Channel from France to Britain.

The incident occurred south of the beaches of Neufchatel-Hardelot where 100 people were attempting to get to the UK on a makeshift boat.

The French authorities confirmed that the women suffered cardiac arrest, and emergency services were unsuccessful in their attempt to rescue them.

Upon further reporting, it was confirmed that two women died in a vessel that launched at 3.15am off the coast of Neufchatel-Hardelot.

Meanwhile, the boat returned to the beach at about 4.15 a.m., after failing to start the engine.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

The UK government spokesperson said, “We can confirm that there has been a tragic incident involving a small boat that had attempted to cross the Channel which has resulted in the loss of two lives.”

This latest tragedy highlights the terrible dangers of small boat crossings, and officials are working to prevent people from attempting such dangerous journeys.

A record 31,000 people have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported several migrant fatalities believed to be linked to crossing attempts in 2024 and this year.

The Home Office has begun implementing its “one in, one out "immigration program.

Additionally, four people who arrived in Britain by boat from France were flown back to Europe in recent days as part of the arrangement.