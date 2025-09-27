World’s highest bridge, Huajiang Grand Canyon, set to open on September 28, 2025

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, a monumental suspension bridge in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, is set to open to traffic this week, claiming the title of the world’s highest bridge above the ground.

The Guizhou Provincial Government announced the bridge will open on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Towering 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River canyon floor, the structure is poised to dramatically cut travel time and boost the regional economy. The height exceeds the Empire State Building and is nearly double that of the Eiffel Tower.

The new bridge, which spans 2,890 meters (9,480 feet) in total length, will revolutionize transportation by reducing the journey across the Huajiang Canyon from approximately two hours to a mere two minutes.

The canyon, historically known as the “Earth’s Crack,” had long divided local communities.

For the local population, the impact is immense. One villager, 67-year-old Liang Zudong, captured the sentiment of the community: “This bridge makes life so much easier.”

Construction began in 2022 and represents a significant engineering triumph, incorporating major technological breakthroughs in high-altitude construction and wind-resistant design.

The total construction cost for the project was approximately two billion yuan (about $280 million USD). Beyond its primary function as a transport link, the bridge is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The province of Guizhou is already known as a “museum of bridges,” being home to nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges.