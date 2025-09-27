Princess Beatrice announcement looms after shocking exit from charity

Princess Beatrice seemingly finds herself in an unsolicited position after eight charities severed ties with her mother Sarah Ferguson, following the exposed Epstein emails.

The 37-year-old royal, who had been a trustee of her late grandfather, Prince Philip’s beloved charity, stepped down from her position in a shocking turn of events. In a report by royal editor Richard Eden, Beatrice had been a part of the organisation for the past six years.

The news was confirmed as head of marketing and communications of the Outward Bound Trust, Shelly Phillips, stating that Beatrice’s service was “greatly valued”.

While it remains unclear if the exit was Beatrice’s decision of if she was removed, Shelly also noted that there is a possibility of a role for the royal. She said, that “a new role” for the princess will be announced “in due course”.

Prince Philip supported the charity for 65 years after he became a patron. The news of Beatrice’s exit follows amid the ongoing Epstein scandal that has gripped the Yorks tights, leaving their entire future with the royal family on the line.

Back in 2011, Fergie had shown contrition over her association with the late financier and vowed never to have ties with him again.

Just weeks later, which the spokesperson of the Duchess claims was a desperate attempt to ward off Epstein's threat of legal action, Fergie apologised to her “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” for shunning him in the interview.

In the unearthed email, Fergie insisted that she did it to protect her career and to not trouble her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

However, it all seemed to have backfired as the public backlash had been intense and Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were forced to become collateral damage.