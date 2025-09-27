UAE now requires passport cover page mandatory for all entry permit applications

The UAE now officially requires applicants to submit a copy of their passport’s external cover page as part of their application process, according to Amar centers in Dubai and typing centers in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The update applies to all nationalities and visa categories, including tourist and multiple-entry visas.

According to the new rule, the staff at these centers confirmed that they had received a circular from immigration department earlier this month.

The notice specifically stated that the passport cover page has been added as a necessary document for all entry permit applications regardless of their visa category.

"We are now uploading the external cover page along with our application. It is not possible to get an entry without a permit without it," a representative of travel agencies confirmed.

The prime reason for the recent move has not yet been revealed, but it may help authorities to reduce confusion.

Applicants have been advised to check for the latest requirements from concerned authorities.

One travel agent explained, “For some passports it is hard to ascertain nationality because it is written in very small letters. Requiring the cover page removes ambiguities and helps authorities to verify their nationality more easily.”