Duchess Sophie gets Prince William’s approval for key royal position

Duchess Sophie appears to have cemented an important royal position in the monarchy as the Prince of Wales gives his approval.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recently undertook a crucial visit on behalf of King Charles to Japan. The couple delivered a message as they strengthened the post-war friendship between the UK and Japan.

Given that Sophie is considered a ‘secret weapon’ for the monarch, Prince William is supporting his father’s key decision about the 60-year-old royal, according to royal expert.

Princess Kate and William both consider Sophie as an ally especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family. Hence, once William takes the throne, there is a promotion waiting for Sophie.

“With no Harry to lean on, William will be grateful that [Sophie and her husband Prince Edward] are willing to bear their share of the considerable workload,” Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

She explained that Sophie has been a “mentor” for Kate and they share “peculiar ups and downs of royal life” together.

“I think they have a real mutual affection and friendship,” Bond praised. “Sophie’s very down-to-earth, that’s why she’s so popular with the public – and with the royal family.”

The expert stated that William and Kate trust Sophie, who has proved that she “can pull her weight to carry out a steady round of royal duties – many with no great fanfare or fuss.”

The update comes after Prince William joined his father King Charles at Balmoral for a few days for “one-on-one” time. The King and his heir are understood to be discussing important matters concerning the monarchy and the next plan of action.