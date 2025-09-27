22-year-old women jailed over ‘sadistic abuse' of 21 babies at London nurseries

22 year women jailed over ‘sadistic abuse' of 21 babies at London Nurseries

Sadistic nursery worker who mistreated and abused 21 children in her care, has been jailed for eight years.

22-year-old nursery worker Roksana Lecka had been jailed over multiple counts of child cruelty.

Evil baby caretaker, intoxicated with drugs has mistreated, abused innocent babies and children.

According to Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Lecka crimes were exposed in June 2024 after she had been seen in multiple videos abusing infants in London nurseries.

Roksana Lecka was caught on CCTV, aggressively pinching, scratching infants and even kicking innocent babies while working in Riverside nursery in Twickenham, southwest London.

Sadistic abuser Lecka from Hounslow, west Londonm admitted seven counts of cruelty under the age of 16 and was already convicted of another 14 counts by a jury at Kingston Crown Court in June 2025.

Moreover, the Metropolitan Police detectives in UK also reported that they went through footages where Lecka had been seen pinching and scratching children under their clothes on their arms, legs and stomachs.

Even in one incident she kicked a little boy in the face several times and was seen pushing babies headfirst over cots and covering toddler’s mouth when he started crying.

Furthermore, the police informed that she had abused children at two nurseries between October 2023 and June 2024.

One of the counts related to Little Munchkins in Hounslow, with the remainder linked to Riverside, which has since closed.

Prosecution judge Sarah Plaschkes KC told the defendant on Friday, September 26, 2025, “You committed multiple acts of gratuitous violence. Often the child would be quietly and happily minding its own business before you deliberately inflicted pain causing the child to cry, arch, try to get away or writhe around in distress.”

“Time after time you calmly watched the pain and suffering you have caused. Your criminal conduct can properly be characterised as sadistic,” told Sarah.

Every time the Judge asked her questions, the accused nurse kept on saying “No comments”.

In addition to that Kingston Crown court also heard statements from victims’ parents, who were shocked after seeing such act of cruelty.

“They couldn’t speak, they couldn’t defend themselves and they couldn’t tell us as parents that something had happened to them.”

“They were totally helpless and Roksana preyed upon them,” said one of the parents.

Other parents whose babies were abused condemned her “sickening” crimes and labelled Lecka, as “worst kind of human”.

Furthermore, Lecka told police that she had been addicted to cannabis and vaping.