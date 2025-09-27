Eugenie, Beatrice relationship with Sarah Ferguson takes upsetting turn

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have found themselves in a very difficult position as their parents ‘humiliating’ scandals become too overwhelming.

The slew of scandals caused by Prince Andrew were already a burden for the York princesses when their mom Sarah Ferguson dropped a new bombshell on them. In newly exposed emails to Jeffery Epstein, Fergie’s grovelling apology to the late financier was discovered despite publicly disowning him.

Beatrice and Eugenie are understood to be upset by the whole drama and have many questions for their mother about what more secrets remain to be exposed about their parents.

“Revelations that their mother was much closer to Epstein, and for longer than claimed, will break a major bond of trust,” a source revealed, noting the questions the girls would have in their mind.

“Exactly what hold did Epstein have over her? Are there more skeletons hidden? The girls will have as many questions as the rest of us.”

While Fergie’s daughters would be heartbroken by the fiasco and the emotional trauma from the incident, they would be forced to act on instinct, according to editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward.

“They probably knew what a state she was in when that email was sent 14 years ago,” she said, noting that Beatrice and Eugenie were in their 20s.

“I think their first instinct will be to protect her. They’ve got no alternative but to support her even though they've already had to put up with a lot.”

Back in 2011, Sarah had given an interview in which she publicly shunned Epstein and regretted her association with him. Although, weeks later, she apologised to her “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” in an grovelling email, claiming that she did it to save her career.

Despite her statement via her spokesperson, in which she said she did it to protect her girls as Epstein threatened legal action, the public remains unconvinced.