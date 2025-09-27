Brazil’s Sandro Dias skates down 22-story building, breaks 2 world records

Brazilian skateboarding legend Sandro Dias recently etched his name in history as he broke two world records by skating down a 22-storey building in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The legendary stunt named Red Bull Building Drop dubbed as “Ultimate skate ramp” by local fans showed Dias coming down the ramp from a height of 70m on a skateboard at a speed of 103kph.

The stunt took place at Administrativo Fernando Ferrari (CAFF) building which stands 88.91 meters tall.

According to Redbull, the legendary athlete pulled off the stunt with remarkable control, reaching highway level speeds.

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The 50-year-old athlete successfully executed all four of his attempts and his last attempt was never practiced during training, showcasing the remarkable mental and physical fortitude of Dias.

Following are the two Guinness World Records broken by the Brazilian legend:

The tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe

The fastest speed on a temporary quarter pipe

© Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

After a spectacular show of athleticism, Dias expressed joy, saying: “I knew it was possible, but almost impossible to actually pull off. No matter how far away your dreams may seem, never give up on them.”

He added that it took him 13-years to achieve this goal.