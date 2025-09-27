Jennifer Lopez praises Turkiye concert following unexpected drama in Istanbul

'I'm Real' singer brings 'Up All Night tour' after six years break

Jennifer Lopez had a ball of a time in Türkiye as she performed her latest gig there as part of her “Up All Night Live 2025” tour.

On the Floor hitmaker performed in front of a massive crowd in Istanbul along with her team of musicians, dancer and production staff.

Lopez's gig in the country was largely praised for its striking visuals, elaborated set design, impressive choreography and much more.

The fantastic show was performed after the shocking incident that took place earlier in Istanbul, where the former partner of Ben Affleck was restricted to enter the Chanel boutique at Istinye Park on August 4.

The Turkish media reported that due to full capacity, the security guards denied her entry. However, Jennifer remained calm in this situation and walked away without creating any scene.

Meanwhile, the store approached her again by sending her invitation to visit the store, but she declined, reported patronlardunyasi.com.

Despite this unexpected happening, the 56-year-old held no grudge and performed her show in the country.

Not just she performed an electrifying concert, but Jennifer also enjoyed every bit of the night.

While expressing her emotions, Lopez said, “It’s impossible to describe. My concerts in Türkiye are among the best of my career.”

“After such a long break, feeling that love and reconnecting with my audience was truly special. I’m grateful to everyone who came to Istanbul or Antalya to share that moment with me. It was unforgettable, one of the most beautiful summers of my life.”

For the unversed, The Boy Next Door actress announced her return on the road after six-year break following It’s My Party tour in 2019.