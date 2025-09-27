Julia Louis-Dreyfus has unique way of addressing 'free speech' on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Seinfield actress brings special gift for Jimmy Kimmel at late night show

Jimmy Kimmel had a chaotic last week with his controversial suspension from late night, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is making sure to comfort her a bit.

The 11-time Emmy Awards winner appeared at Jimmy Kimmel Live carrying an adorable little, black-coloured puppy named "Ethel", which she claimed was her family pet.

Before proceeding with the show, the 64-year-old revealed that she bought her puppy just to comfort Kimmel after all the storm he went through.

“I want you to meet Ethel. She is my sister and her family’s puppy. She’s three months old”, said Julia.

While sharing the reason of bringing the pet dog, the Thunderbolts* star added, “I thought it’s been so crazy this last week. That to be with a puppy might do you some good.”

She gently handed over the dog to Jimmy, who held her affectionately in his arms.

Dreyfus jokingly also mentioned that Ethel “particularly wanted to come on the show because she’s a huge fan of the First Amendment.”

The 57-year-old TV host in response said, “A lot of dogs nowadays really love free speech.”

The Veep star opened that she particularly flew for Kimmel to comfort him. She claimed, “I love you. I think what you have done in this last week has been brave and powerful.

On September 17, the actor and comedian was adjourned for an indefinite period from his late-night show by ABC over his insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk.

But, Disney officially brought him back and aired his first show after suspension on September 23.

Watch here:



