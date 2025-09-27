King Charles receives heartwarming gift from Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry had a special surprise waiting for his father King Charles when they finally met for the first time in nearly two years this month.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Clarence House on September 10 during his four-day visit to the UK and attended a ‘private tea’ that lasted a little shy of an hour.

While the details of the meeting have been kept secret, with Buckingham Palace stating that it will not give any further comments on the visit, insiders have been spilling some tea.

Not only did the father and son warmly greeted each other with kisses on the cheek, they even swapped gifts, The Sun Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson revealed.

There was a moment that took Harry by surprise when he admitted that the formalities were unexpected and joked that he felt more like an “official visitor” than a family member.

Although, Harry made a heartwarming gesture as he handed his father a framed photograph of himself with wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to mark their reunion.

In return, Charles gave his ‘darling boy’ an early birthday present since he was turning 41 just six days later.

The King has not met with his grandchildren since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal lives and moved to the US. Meanwhile, Harry has stressed that he will not be bringing his family back to the UK since it is not safe for them.

Over the years, he had legally fought for police protection in his home country, but was left “gutted” after the verdict was ruled against him.