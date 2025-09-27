Lana Del Rey shares unseen wedding photos on first anniversary

Lana Del Rey is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker marked the special occasion on Friday, September 26, by sharing unseen photos from her big day with her 22 million followers.

The series of intimate photos included black and white snapshots of the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter and the swamp boat tour guide in Louisiana posing and kissing on an airboat.

Among their guests Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley could be seen cheering for the newlyweds.

The carousel also offered a look at their wedding cake, which was painted with a gold-framed cabin, and a photo of the married couple feeding it to each other.

Alongside the pictures, Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, penned a sweet note for her beloved husband, which read, "I am so happy to see how happy you are!"

"I’m a fan since 2013 and I remember how much love was a question in your life for many times, and I’m seeing you loving and receiving back the love you always wanted is pure joy in my heart," she continued.

"I’m happier than ever! Only being with the right person to know how good it it [sic ]and somehow I feel that I share this feeling with you and it is so cool," the Born To Die singer added.

In addition, she also shared a heartfelt video from her private ceremony, capturing a special moment where she walked halfway down the aisle with her siblings, and the other half with her father.

Del Rey and Dufrene tied the knot in Des Allemandes, La. Reportedly their wedding ceremony and reception both held in the same bayou where the captain operates his swamp boat tours.