Princess Beatrice loses important royal role after Sarah Ferguson drama

Princess Beatrice appears to be bearing the brunt of her parents’ action as King Charles’s niece loses a key position.

In the day following the news of Sarah Ferguson’s exposed email to Jeffery Epstein, so far, eight charities severed ties from Prince Andrew’s wife. While there are talks taking place between the monarch and Prince William about the next plan of action for the Yorks, no official announcement has been made.

However, the 37-year-old royal received some bad news after a crucial role, with connection of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, ended, according to royal editor Richard Eden.

Prince Philip supported his favourite charity, the Outward Bound Trust, for 65 years after he became a patron. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter had taken on the role as a trustee in “the most trying of circumstances” six years ago.

Now, the royal has parted ways with the charity as the head of marketing and communications, Shelly Phillips, confirmed the news, stating that Beatrice’s contribution was “greatly valued”.

Right now, the future in uncertain as the charity mulls over a possible role for Beatrice.

The news appears to be part of the whirlwind that has engulfed the House of York given their slew of scandals. Prince Andrew was deep in the Epstein case given his past close friendship with the convicted financier.

However, it was the latest grovelling emails from Fergie which blew over the matter. The Duchess of York had shunned Epstein in a 2011 interview noting that he was “rightly jailed” and expressed her regrets over her association with him.

Just weeks later, Fergie was apologising to her “steadfast, supreme friend” Epstein via email for the interview, telling him that she did it to save her career. After the email was exposed, her spokesperson claimed that the Duchess was forced to do so as the late financier threatened legal action.

However, the masses were not convinced as the chain reaction of events led to Fergie losing patronages to eight charities.