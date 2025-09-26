Keir Starmer unveils ‘Brit Card’ digital ID plan to combat illegal migration

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a major and controversial digital ID plan known as "Brit Card" for all adults in the UK. The government is pushing the scheme as a key tool in its strategy to tackle illegal migration by making it much harder for people to work unlawfully.

The announcement has ignited a fierce debate. The government defends the move by emphasising its importance for border control and modernising public services. However, the proposal faces strong opposition from civil liberties groups and some opposition parties.

A petition against ID cards is already reported to have surpassed 500,000 signatures.

‘Brit Card’ will be a free digital ID available on a smartphone app

The “Brit Card” will be a free digital ID available on a smartphone app. It is a secure way to prove who you are and whether you have the right to live and work in the UK.

By the end of this parliament, the digital ID will be mandatory for Right to Work checks.

For existing UK citizens and legal residents, while they will all be issued the digital ID, using it for other purposes will be optional.

The government has said that a consultation will look at how the scheme will work for people who do not have a smartphone, suggesting physical cards or other alternatives may be offered.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer framed the move as a necessity to control migration and modernise the country.

“I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.”

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure."