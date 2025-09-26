Sarah Ferguson 'prepares' for emotional farewell to royal family, Britons

Sarah Ferguson's royal end might be on the cards

Sarah Ferguson's royal end is talk of the town after her eyebrow-raising email to controversial Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.

For the unversed, the Duchess of York received serious criticism for calling the convicted sex offender her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

However, the spokesperson of Fergie came forward to address the backlash, revealing that she deeply regrets contacting Epstein, who was 'threatening' to destroy her family back then.

Now, senior royal experts discussed Sarah Ferguson's future in the royal family in the new episode of The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew Lownie, claimed that the Duchess of York, who keeps "popping back," might not return this time to the royal fold.

He said, "Never say never with Sarah Ferguson. She does keep popping back. She is a sort of Houdini of the Royal Family, and we thought it would be the end of her in 2010 when she had the News of the World sting for selling access to Andrew."

However, speaking of the email scandal, the royal expert added, "But I think this is a slightly different order. Her ninth life is gone, but she may well go off to China or indeed back to the States."

On the other hand, Richard Eden, another senior royal commentator, believes that the future of Prince Andrew and Fergie's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is still safe as they have never put a foot wrong.

However, he echoes Lownie's thoughts while shedding light on the Duchess of York's role in public life.

He stated, "I personally think it should be the end of the Duchess of York and her role in public life. I don't see how it can't be."

It has been said that Sarah Ferguson might be preparing herself for an emotional farewell to the royal family and Britons, as the shock of the Epstein email is difficult to forget.