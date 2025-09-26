FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup mascots: Maple, Zayu, Clutch

FIFA has unveiled mascots for the football world cup 2026 scheduled to be co-hosted by three North American countries, Mexico, Canada and the United States, from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
The mascots represent the three hosting nations:
FIFA said that the mascots symbolize unity, diversity and shared passion for the beautiful game, adding that “all three of them are footballers in their own right”.
In a statement on Thursday, September 25, the FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “The mascots are full of energy, joy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the World Cup itself.”
FIFA said Maple embraces Canada’s rich culture by roaming and travelling across all the provinces and territories.
Zayu hails from southern Mexico and it unites people across the borders with passion. It embraces the rich heritage, food and tradition of the country.
Clutch, the Eagle flying in the skies of America embraces all the cultures, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism.
Millions of football fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament. 48 national teams will compete in 104 matches to claim the title of football champions for the next four years.
