Grand Canyon’s North Rim to reopen from October 1 after devastating wildfire

The National Park Service has announced the reopening of portions of the historic North Rim of the Grand Canyon that were destroyed by the Dragon Bravo wildfire.

The select areas of the North Rim in the Grand Canyon National Park will be open to the public from October 1, 2025.

In a press release on Thursday, September 25, the National Park Service said, “All other areas of the North Rim remain closed for the foreseeable future due to safety concerns and ongoing recovery efforts related to impacts from the Dragon Bravo Fire. Violation of these closure orders will be strictly enforced.”

The daytime access to the following areas will be available from next month:

Highway 67 to the W1 road

The Cape Royal Road

Fire point

Swamp Bridge

These areas of the Grand Canyon will remain open until the end of November 2025. The park can be closed early in case of major snowfall.

Ed Keable, the Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent, said, “This is the first phase of the several reopening phases planned for the North Rim,” adding that the park administration appreciates the public’s patience as they try to restore access.

Officials have also warned visitors to stay vigilant as hazards such as standing dead trees and potential flash floods remain in the area.