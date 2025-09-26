Pastor Voddie Baucham Jr. dies at 56 after medical emergency

Voddie Bauchman Jr., a prominent Christian pastor, author, and educator known for his passionate defense of biblical authority, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the age of 56.

His ministry, Founders Ministers, announced the news, stating that Bauchman died after suffering an “emergency medical incident” earlier in the day.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Bauchman, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living.”

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student.”

While the ministry did not provide an exact, official cause of death, the announcement confirmed the passing followed a sudden medical emergency. Bauchman had a well-known history of serious heart issues.

In February 2021, he was diagnosed with severe heart failure, which required extensive treatment, including a quadruple bypass surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Despite the previous health crisis, his death comes as a shock to many in the evangelical community.

Bauchman is survived by his wife, Bridget, their nine children, and several grandchildren

Voddie Bauchman Jr. was respected for his work both internationally and in the United States. He served for nine years as the Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia, before returning to the U.S.

He became the founding president of Founders Seminary in Florida.

The pastor authored several bestselling books, including “Fault Lines,” and was a speaker at conferences worldwide, where he focused on topics like cultural apologetics, family discipleship, and biblical manhood.

