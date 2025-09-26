Starbucks to shut stores amid $1 billion restructuring plan

Starbucks has approved a sweeping restructuring plan that will close underperforming coffee houses across North America and eliminate approximately 900 corporate positions as the chain seeks to revitalize declining sales and profits.
CEO Brian Niccol's message to employees revealed on Thursday, September 25, 2025: "We're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance.”
The Seattle-based company's strategic review identified locations of stores for closures and job reductions primarily affecting North American operations as part of a broader $1 billion operational overhaul.
Niccol stated the company's focus on creating inviting coffeehouse environments with ceramic mugs, comfortable seating, and improved service speed.
The restructuring represents the latest effort under Niccol's leadership to address operational challenges that have impacted recent financial performance.
Starbucks expects to incur approximately $1 billion in costs related to the restructuring initiative, according to regulatory filings.
The announcement follows similar cost-cutting measures across the retail and restaurant industry as companies adapt to changing consumer patterns and economic pressures.
The coffee-maker plans to notify affected employees on Friday, September 26, 2025 and has asked corporate staff to work remotely during the transition period.
Industry analysts suggest the restructuring reflects broader challenges facing brick-and-mortar retailers and the intensified competition in the premium coffee market.
Trump announces 100% tariff on imported brand-name drugs starting October 1, 2025
Mustang ford has been recalled in Australia over potentially dangerous safety risks
A new species of dinosaur was discovered and is thought to be 23ft long
Amazon has agreed to pay a $2.5 billion settlement for a landmark case for company’s prime membership programs
Voddie Bauchman’s death comes as a shock in the evangelical community
According to the data claimed by ABC, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has fetched more than 26 million views on first episode...
Harleen Grewal vowed to never back down from her fight against liberals
Andrzej Bargiel becomes first to ski Everest without oxygen