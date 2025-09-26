Prince Harry steps back from fueling rift with Trump on HIV funds

Princes Harry continues Princess Diana's legacy with urgent HIV campaign

Prince Harry has joined forces with actress Charlize Theron and basketball legend Magic Johnson to urge governments worldwide to restore funding for HIV prevention and treatment programs.

The powerful campaign film, produced by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Ron Nyswaner, highlights the devastating impact of global funding cuts on HIV/AIDS victims.

The film warns that "without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, six million more people will become infected with HIV while four million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years."

Harry emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, "Right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers."

He added, "We've proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities. Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services."

His advocacy follows in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who pioneered efforts to reduce stigma around HIV/AIDS.

The campaign film avoids direct reference to former US President Donald Trump, despite the figures being closely linked to American policy changes.

PEPFAR, launched by President George W. Bush in 2003, was largely funded through USAID until it was formally closed in July.

The US government shifted its foreign assistance strategies, resulting in sudden and drastic reductions in funding for global HIV response programs.

The Duke's aides have denied that the campaign film was aimed at any one individual, stating that it was "more generally about reminding all leaders and those with influence that there is still work to do in the fight against HIV/AIDS."

The film premiered at the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the need for global solidarity and sustained support to end AIDS.