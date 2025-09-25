Katie Price faces backlash for sunbed post amid cancer concerns

Katie Price's recent behaviour has not gone down well with fans, as concerns grow over her potential health scare.

The former glamour model, 47, was recently taken to the hospital for another medical emergency, undergoing for further tests the cause of her significant weight loss.

Katie revealed she may be facing leiomyosarcoma (LMS) again, after discovering a lump in her finger, 23 years after her first diagnosis.

Back in 2002, while pregnant with her son Harvey, now, 23, Katie disclosed that she had been diagnosed with this rare form of cancer.

For those unfamiliar, LMS is a rare type of cancer, and in its advanced stages, the survival rate is only about 50%.

Despite the worrying possibility of a return of cancer, Katie appeared to disregard medical precautions by topping up her tan and trying red light therapy.

She said: 'So before, I try the sun bed, not try-have the sunbed. I am going to try this red light therapy bed, which is right here.'

Katie added: 'Never had one before, apparently it's good for your bones and skin. Let me check out.'

However, fans were quick to criticise the move, calling it irresponsible given her health concerns.

One commented: 'Talks about Cancer scares, then posts on a sun bed?' '

Another added: 'I thought you said the cancer could be an issue. Now you are on a sunbed? And yet you have cancer worries, why would you take the risk?