More than 7000 Mustang Ford recalled in Australia

More than 7000 Mustang Ford vehicles had been recalled in Australia due to Body Control Module (BMC), fault across all variants built between 2022-2025.

The recall notice states, “Due to a manufacturing defect, the Body Control Module (BCM) may be susceptible to water ingress. As a result, the front and the rear side marker lamps, taillamps, and license plate lamps may not operate as intended.”

In addition to that, this isn’t the only Mustang Ford recall notice in Australia. Models in U.S. and other countries across the globe are also facing technical difficulties or technical issues with lighting, software and Electrified March-E built-in faults.

Government of Australia, Vehicle Recall reports, “Lighting features not operating as intended may reduce the driver’s visibility”.

“Additionally, other road users may be unable to identify the vehicle in dark conditions increasing the risk of an accident-causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users,” reports Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and Arts.

Rare-view Camera Fault:

In Australia, the recall falls under REC‑006358, issued for a group of Ford vehicles like Mach E, F‑150, Ranger, Everest, Mustang, Transit, etc. Which were built between 2022 and 2024.

The key problem indicates a software bug in the system that operates the rare-view camera, which may protect the cam from displaying the rear view while the vehicle is reversing.

This rear-view camera glitch can cause serious safety risks, specially for the pedestrians and other vehicles behind the car.

Lighting issues:

Thousands of Mustang ford cars are a risk of losing their light and leaving Aussie drivers helpless in the dark.

After discovering faults in Body Control Module, another issue highlights as the ‘lighting’ problem. The problem comes down to water ingress at the BCM that controls the car-lighting.

If that system gets compromised the lights may flash unpredictably, refuse to turn-off or fail completely. In addition to that, the recall notice claims that the fault could impact the car’s electrical system causing head lamps and tail lamps to fail.

However, all the Mustang owners affected by the recall will be contacted by Ford Australia. While setting up an appointment with the company. All registered owners will have their issues rectified for free.

Automobile manufacturer company informs the vehicle owners that “all the repairs are free and no one should ignore the recalls as it is not just a nuisance but a major safety risk”.

Further more the dealers will inspect all vehicles thoroughly and fixed the issues where needed.