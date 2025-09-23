Truth behind Keanu Reeves marriage rumours with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves sets record straight about his marriage that are swirling on social media.

The John Wick star' publicist has come forward to deny rumours that the actor has married his longtime love, Alexandra Grant. The speculation started when a social media page dedicated to Keanu posted a claim that he had tied the knot with Alexandra, even providing alleged details about the ceremony.

"It is not true," says Keanu's rep.

The actor's publicist told E! News that the marriage rumors are false. "It is not true," they said. "They are not married."

Despite the rumours being debunked, it's clear that Keanu and Alexandra are still going strong as a couple.

Just two weeks ago, Alexandra posted a heartfelt tribute to Keanu on his birthday, showcasing their love and partnership. "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" she wrote.

In her post, Alexandra also warned fans about fake accounts pretending to be Keanu and encouraged them to report any suspicious activity to the social media platform or local law enforcement.

Alexandra's post also included a sweet message to Keanu, who reportedly saw the post as a draft. "And to Keanu – who saw this post as a draft! – I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting! xo," she added.