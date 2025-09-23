Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie part ways from Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will continue a meaningful mission solo after their mother, Sarah Ferguson, was forced to step back.

Notably, the Duchess of York sparked reactions after her email to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, was made public.

In the message, Fergie expressed her sympathies to the controversial figure, calling him her "supreme friend." Not only that, Sarah clarified that she did not use the word 'P' (paedophile) for him on a TV show in 2011.

Amid the growing backlash, the spokesperson of Sarah revealed that she deeply regrets her move.

It now seems to be too late, as several charities associated with Sarah have publicly announced they are no longer collaborating with the philanthropist.

Photo/Sarah Ferguson's Instagram

It is important to note that an organisation, Teenage Cancer Trust, of which Beatrice, Eugenie and Sarah are the Honorary Patrons, also cut ties with the Duchess of York.

"We have made the decision to end our relationship with the Duchess of York, and as of today, she is no longer a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust," the official from the charity said.

They revealed that the decision was shared with the Duchess and expressed gratitude towards her for her support.

For the unversed, in April this year, Sarah and her daughters made an appearance at T12 Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Unit, showcasing their support for the cause.

Now, it appears that the York sisters are parting ways from their mother as their roles remain intact.