Kylie Jenner gives nod to Timothee Chalamet with latest move

Kylie Jenner has added new things to cart.

The Kardashian star has introduced a new line of dessert-inspired body sprays, the latest expansion of her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The launch was announced on Instagram on Monday, September 23, accompanied by a promotional campaign featuring Jenner in a series of stylish and playful images.

The new body sprays are part of Kylie Cosmetics' ongoing strategy to link cosmetics to lifestyle-driven experiences. The products, which include Sweet Éclair, Vanilla Dew, and Caramel Cloud, are set to debut on Jenner's official website and reflect the brand's focus on indulgence and sensory appeal.

The promotional images feature Jenner in a cut-out ivory one-piece swimsuit, styled with kitten heels and slicked-back hair. Another photograph shows her positioned on an exercise ball while holding one of the new sprays, emphasizing the playful yet polished aesthetic that has become a hallmark of her brand campaigns.

The launch of the new body sprays coincides with heightened public interest in Jenner's relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.

The pair have not been seen together in over a month, but reports indicate that Jenner has made private visits to Budapest, where Chalamet is currently filming Dune: Part Three.

A recent sighting of the couple at a Budapest café has sparked speculation about their efforts to balance public attention with private time together.

Jenner's latest marketing initiative underscores her ability to merge personal visibility with brand development.

The "Dessert in a Mist" collection continues Kylie Cosmetics' practice of theming products around indulgence and sensory appeal, a strategy that has kept the brand competitive in a crowded beauty market.

By combining a campaign grounded in strong visual branding with the enduring fascination surrounding her private life, Jenner continues to reinforce her dual role as both entrepreneur and cultural figure.